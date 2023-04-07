Attention, student-athletes: N. Charleston Police to host Football Showcase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Cops Athletic Program will host a special event for young student-athletes.

The Elite 100 Football Showcase Camp is a partnership with VTO Sports and is open to eighth graders and high school football players. The event is scheduled for April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Dorchester District 4 Stadium on West Montague Avenue.

The camp gives high school football prospects the change to show off their talents and skills against fellow elite high school football players from around their region.

It includes combine testing, position drills, a Lineman Challenge, 7v7 and 1-on-1s. Athletes will also receive details on NCAA eligibility, the recruiting process and any opportunities to compete.

Top performers from each positions group will earn an invite to the All-American Challenge.

CLICK HERE to register.

The entrance fee is $125.

The camp is open for students in graduation years 2023 through 2028.

