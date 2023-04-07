Berkeley Co. man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 58-year-old Berkeley County man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over multiple years.

Timmy Joe Eller is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

The police report states the victim told family members that she had been touched inappropriately on several occasions between 2016 and 2019.

The report states the victim said Eller had touched her on several occasions while tickling her.

According to the report, the victim had first talked about the abuse between 2020 and 2021 before recanting the story later. The victim then came back and restated the abuse had happened and a report with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was filed.

Goose Creek Police sent a referral for the victim to undergo a forensic interview at a later date, the report states.

Eller was being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

