Charleston Co. Schools to honor principals at May gala

The gala is an annual Hollywood themed event that celebrates educators and district leaders.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is planning a celebration to honor education leaders throughout the district. That includes six principals that will be highlighted at the district’s An Evening with the Stars presents Hollywood gala.

The gala is an annual Hollywood themed event that celebrates educators and district leaders. The district says the principals that were selected to be honored at the event were selected based on their leadership and work as principals.

The six principals that will be honored are:

  • Melissa Brubaker of Elementary School Learning Community
  • Ryan Cumback of West Ashley High School
  • Jermaine Joyner of St. John’s High School
  • Janice Malone of Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
  • Maite Porter of C.E. Williams Middle School North Campus
  • Megan Williams of Springfield Elementary School

The gala, which is scheduled for May 6, will feature food, drinks, silent and live auctions and more.

Funds raised from this year’s event will support the annual summer Charleston Educator Symposium, which is design to improve teacher instruction across the county.

For more information, contact the district’s office of communications at 843-937-6303.

