Charleston Co. Schools hosting public input sessions for superintendent search

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The search is on for the next superintendent for the Charleston County School District and district leaders say they want the community’s input.

Throughout the month of April, officials will hold a series of public engagement sessions at schools where people can share their thoughts on the search.

The district is holding multiple sessions that are open to the public between April 18 and 20.

April 18

St. John’s High School Auditorium, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

E.B. Ellington Elementary Cafeteria, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

West Ashley High School Auditorium, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

April 19

Burke High School Auditorium, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

Cooper River Center of Advanced Studies Lecture Hall, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

Thomas C. Cario Middle School Cafeteria, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

April 20

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle Cafeteria, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

Camp Road Middle Gym, 5-5:50 p.m. & 6-6:50 p.m.

An online survey is available for those that can’t attend an in-person session. The deadline for submissions is April 20 by midnight.

The district retained the services of BWP & Associates on March 24 to conduct a search for a new superintendent.

In addition to the public sessions, sessions will be held for teachers, staff and students.

According to the timeline laid out by the district, the Board of Trustees will select the candidates to interview on May 1 and release that information to the public on May 15.

