Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have charged a North Charleston man in connection with a shooting that left one man injured.

Joseph Tolbert, 18, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted murder, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police responded at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 5 Wilson Street in downtown Charleston and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say they were able to identify Tolbert as the suspect in the shooting.

North Charleston Police assisted Charleston Police in the arrest.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing, Wolfsen said. Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.