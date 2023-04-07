The Citadel drops series opener to Ball State in 10 innings

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel and Ball State were locked into a pitcher’s duel for 10 innings before the Cardinals were able to break through for a run in a 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs Thursday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Ball State 3, The Citadel 2 (10)

Records: Ball State (21-8), The Citadel (14-15)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Ball State leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Cardinals got on the board in the third inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Adam Tellier and Ryan Peltier.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the sixth inning after Travis Elliott drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt from Anthony Badala. With two outs, Travis Lott drove in Elliott with a base hit through the right side.

The Citadel tied the game in the seventh inning as Thomas Rollauer started things with a base hit to right field. After a groundout and a passed ball advanced him to third, Crosby Jones delivered a two-out RBI single to center.

BSU regained the lead in the 10th inning on a bases-loaded walk.