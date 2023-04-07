SC Lottery
The Citadel drops series opener to Ball State in 10 innings

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel and Ball State were locked into a pitcher’s duel for 10 innings before the Cardinals were able to break through for a run in a 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs Thursday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Ball State 3, The Citadel 2 (10)

Records: Ball State (21-8), The Citadel (14-15)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Ball State leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Cardinals got on the board in the third inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Adam Tellier and Ryan Peltier.
  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the sixth inning after Travis Elliott drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt from Anthony Badala. With two outs, Travis Lott drove in Elliott with a base hit through the right side.
  • The Citadel tied the game in the seventh inning as Thomas Rollauer started things with a base hit to right field. After a groundout and a passed ball advanced him to third, Crosby Jones delivered a two-out RBI single to center.
  • BSU regained the lead in the 10th inning on a bases-loaded walk.
  • The Bulldogs attempted to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th as a runner tried to score from second on an infield single, but was called out at the plate.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldogs got strong pitching through the game as four pitchers combined to allow just eight hits and strike out 10 over 10.0 innings.
  • Sam Swygert got the start and held the Cardinals to two runs on four hits and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
  • George Derrick Floyd allowed three hits and struck out three over 3.2 scoreless innings.
  • Will Holmes came entered in a bases loaded, no-out jam in the 10th and retired the next three hitters without allowing a run to score.
  • Gant Startling (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing a run in his one-third inning.
  • The Bulldog offense collected eight hits with three players having multi-hit games.
  • Travis Lott went 2-for-5 with a RBI, while Thomas Rollauer finished with two hits and a run scored.
  • Crosby Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.
  • Travis Elliott collected a base hit and scored.
  • Sam Klein (3-0) picked up the win for BSU after allowing one run on four hits over 3.1 innings.
  • Brady Owens (1) allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

On Deck

The teams return to the diamond Friday afternoon for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

