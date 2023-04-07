Coast Guard helps rescue 2 in Two Sisters Creek

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued two men whose boat ran aground and one of them became stuck in the mud on Thursday.

A Colleton County dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 1:40 p.m. that a man was stuck in the mud and the other man remained on the boat. A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the man from the mud and the Beaufort County Water Search and Rescue airboat crew towed the boat back to the water with assistance from an Edisto Fire Department vessel.

“Edisto Fire and Rescue arrived on scene quickly and worked flawlessly with our rescue swimmer to help the stuck man to safety,” Coast Guard Air Station Savannah pilot Lt. Cmdr. Sean R O’Dowd said. “These partnerships with local agencies allow the Coast Guard to be more effective and better support the low country residents we serve.”

#ThisJustIn @USCG Air Station Savannah aircrew and partner agencies rescued 2 men, Thursday, after their boat ran aground and 1 man became stuck in the mud in Two Sisters Creek, #SouthCarolina.



No medical concerns were reported.@edistobeachpd @SCDNR #CoastGuard #lowCountry pic.twitter.com/iQ7kxHGoLv — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 7, 2023

Edisto Beach Police Chief Daniel Seyle said the rescue was successful because of the way multiple agencies are able to work together.

In addition to the Coast Guard, Edisto Beach Police, and Beaufort County Water Search and Rescue, the Edisto Beach Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.