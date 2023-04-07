SC Lottery
Cold front to bring clouds, rain, cool down for our Easter weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the Lowcountry this evening bringing an end to the unseasonably warm and sunny weather.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Rain Possible Late. High 82.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Shower Likely. Cool. High 60.

EASTER: Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 61.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

