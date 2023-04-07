SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dog spends 730 days at North Myrtle Beach shelter waiting for loving home

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the...
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter.(Source: Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a milestone that many four-legged friends don’t want to hit.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s 2 year anniversary at the shelter. It means she has spent 730 days waiting for a home.

The humane society said the love that Fireball has for humans burns endlessly.

“Fireball explodes with excitement and love every time she meets someone, and it saddens us no one has chosen her,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

They added that she is smart, listens very well and she’s loyal.

The staff at the shelter said that Fireball is strong and doesn’t realize her strength sometimes so a home with older children would be a better fit for her. They added that she’s very selective about other pets and after two years of being in a shelter environment, she may be better as the only pet in the home.

“This girl is long overdue to be back in a loving home! It only takes a matter of minutes to fall madly in love with Fireball, and we hope you can help us give her a fairytale ending,” the shelter posted.

If you’re interested in meeting Fireball you can call 843-249-4948 or CLICK HERE to submit an application.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

The Elite 100 Football Showcase Camp is a partnership with VTO Sports and is open to eighth...
Attention, student-athletes: N. Charleston Police to host Football Showcase
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Live from the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival
Center for Heirs' Property Preservation - Logo (PRNewsfoto/Center for Heirs' Property...
Wells Fargo Foundation awards grant to N. Charleston-based nonprofit
Community Resource Center on Thursday will celebrate the grand opening of its North Charleston...
Community Resource Center celebrates opening of new center