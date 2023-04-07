Four Charleston Co. schools pulled off SC School Improvement List

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Charleston County schools are being pulled off of the state’s school improvement list. It is big news for the district that has been pushing efforts to turn around failing schools

Four acceleration schools are being removed from the school improvement list: Stono Park Elementary, Hunley Park Elementary, Morningside Middle School and North Charleston Elementary. Acceleration Schools were designated by the board back in 2019 as failing schools that need extra attention to get students back on track.

Morning Side Middle School Principal George White said being taken off of the South Carolina School Improvement List is a step in the right direction for higher high school graduation rates in the future for these students.

“We are making gains,” White said. “We are hitting where we need to and with the support that we’ve had for so many years from acceleration schools, it is really making a difference in our scholars’ lives. So that we can see graduation rates go up when they transition to North Charleston High School or to Stall or wherever high school that they go to.”

At Morning Side Middle School, in 2022, about 74% of eighth graders were not meeting state-wide reading standards. Professional Learning Communities Instructor and Eighth Grade English teacher Della Taylor said that based on last year’s state testing results she has seen improvement in her student’s testing grades this school year.

“I will say we significantly grew at least a good 20 percent,” Taylor said. “And I think that’s tremendous because that shows growth, especially after COVID.”

Taylor said she feels gratified her hard work has paid off and her students are finally showing the growth that they need and hopes to see the trend continue in the future.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.