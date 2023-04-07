Goose Creek band and chorus perform in Washington, DC

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry band and chorus took a trip to Washington D.C. last month and performed outside of the Lincoln Memorial, bringing history and music together.

Four of the Goose Creek band and chorus students were asked to take part in the ceremony of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by presenting and laying a wreath.

“It was surreal,” choir student Melvin Mikell says. “It was a really breathtaking experience; you had to really sit down and take it all in for it to register.”

The students sang and performed not only at the Lincoln Memorial, but the band also played at the World War II Memorial.

“It was a great time; we got to sightsee, we got to go to museums, and we just spent a lot of quality time together,” choir member Jordyn Francis says. “It was a really enjoyable experience.”

The four students, including Brandon Burgess, who presented the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier says getting up near the guards was very nerve-wracking.

“It was the warmest day and we had to walk up a long hill, but it was worth it after getting to see the view when you get to like the top of the stairs,” Burgess says. “It was it was amazing, beautiful.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.