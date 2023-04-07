SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Goose Creek band and chorus perform in Washington, DC

Goose Creek Students Brandon Burgess, Veronica Weinberg, Jordyn Francis and Melvin Mikell took...
Goose Creek Students Brandon Burgess, Veronica Weinberg, Jordyn Francis and Melvin Mikell took part in the ceremony of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in D.C. last month.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry band and chorus took a trip to Washington D.C. last month and performed outside of the Lincoln Memorial, bringing history and music together.

Four of the Goose Creek band and chorus students were asked to take part in the ceremony of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by presenting and laying a wreath.

“It was surreal,” choir student Melvin Mikell says. “It was a really breathtaking experience; you had to really sit down and take it all in for it to register.”

The students sang and performed not only at the Lincoln Memorial, but the band also played at the World War II Memorial.

“It was a great time; we got to sightsee, we got to go to museums, and we just spent a lot of quality time together,” choir member Jordyn Francis says. “It was a really enjoyable experience.”

The four students, including Brandon Burgess, who presented the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier says getting up near the guards was very nerve-wracking.

“It was the warmest day and we had to walk up a long hill, but it was worth it after getting to see the view when you get to like the top of the stairs,” Burgess says. “It was it was amazing, beautiful.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

Businesses’ tax dollars are being put to work on King Street. Hundreds of thousands in fact,...
King Street business’ tax dollars being put to work
The gala is an annual Hollywood themed event that celebrates educators and district leaders.
Charleston Co. Schools to honor principals at May gala
Dwight Maurice Cooper of Johns Island is charged with discharging a firearm within the city...
Report: Man charged after accidentally firing gun in N. Charleston hotel
A 58-year-old Berkeley County man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over multiple...
Berkeley Co. man accused of sexually assaulting young girl