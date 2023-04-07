SC Lottery
Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Tennessee on Friday, hours after the Republican-controlled House expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the Legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Harris will meet with lawmakers, as well as young people advocating for tougher gun control laws, according to a tweet from her spokesperson, Kirsten Allen. She will also meet privately with expelled state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and with Rep. Gloria Johnson, who survived the vote for her ouster.

(Source: CNN, WMC, WSMV, WZTV, State of Tennessee, Covenant Presbyterian/Family Photos)

The visit comes after President Joe Biden called the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

“Rather than debating the merits of the issue (of gun control), these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee,” Biden said in a Thursday statement.

The oustings of Jones and Pearson, who are both Black, drew accusations of racism. Johnson, who is white, was allowed to continue to serve in the chamber. Republican leadership denied that race was a factor.

Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules. (Source: WZTV, TN.GOV, CNN)

GOP leaders said Thursday’s actions — used only a handful times since the Civil War — were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers’ disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.

Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

Most state legislatures retain the power to expel members, but it is generally a rarely-used punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones speaks about the vote to expel him. (Source: State of Tennessee via CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

