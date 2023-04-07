SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LIVE: Isle of Palms Police expected to give update on shooting

Police confirm 4 injured; mayor says one in custody
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say six people have been taken to a hospital Friday evening after a shooting on the Isle of Palms.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed there was a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd. Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds says one person is in custody.

Police said they planned to hold a briefing to provide an update on the situation at approximately 8 p.m.

The Isle of Palms Police Department said several people have been detained as investigators work to determine whether they have any involvement in the shooting.

EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Police Chief Kevin Cornett says a total of six people were injured. Storen said some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
IOP Connector reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms mayor says 1 in custody after shooting injures 4
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash closes IOP Connector
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police confirm shooting on Isle of Palms