Man accused of stabbing another man outside Charleston gentlemen’s club

James Allen Kinloch, 52, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
James Allen Kinloch, 52, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed another man in the parking lot of a downtown Charleston gentlemen’s club.

James Allen Kinloch, 52, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Charleston Police responded to the King Street Cabaret on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Officers met with a man who claimed he had been stabbed in the parking lot. One of the investigators saw a one inch puncture wound in between the victim’s shoulder and neck, according to an incident report.

The man told police he knows the suspect but did not know his real name. The victim also says he knows that the owner of the gentlemen’s club did not want the suspect around.

He went to confront the suspect, telling him to leave the area.

The suspect then took something out his pocket and began lunging at the victim and threatening him, according to an incident report.

The victim told cops he turned around to walk home and felt what he thought was the suspect punching him. He made it home and realized he had been stabbed, according to the report.

Kinloch was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center in connection to the incident on Friday.

