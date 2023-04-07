SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Newborns at Mount Pleasant hospital pose for Easter photo shoot

The East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to deliver special newborn...
The East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to deliver special newborn photos to the families of babies born at the hospital around Easter.(Bella Baby Photography)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents got to create lasting memories of their babies’ first holiday.

The East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to deliver special newborn photos to the families of babies born at the hospital around Easter.

Babies wore bunny themed outfits for the special photo shoot.

Parents got to create lasting memories of their babies’ first holiday.
Parents got to create lasting memories of their babies’ first holiday.(Bella Baby Photography)

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some adorable photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” Morgan Lancaster, marketing manager at East Cooper Medical Center, said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

Alfrigh Williams, 37, is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence,...
Report: Man might have used Snapchat to track assault victim
Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.
Trident Medical Center to hold first spring safety and injury prevention fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: King Street business’ tax dollars being put to work
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Fire Department Graduation