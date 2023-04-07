Newborns at Mount Pleasant hospital pose for Easter photo shoot

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents got to create lasting memories of their babies’ first holiday.

The East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to deliver special newborn photos to the families of babies born at the hospital around Easter.

Babies wore bunny themed outfits for the special photo shoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some adorable photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” Morgan Lancaster, marketing manager at East Cooper Medical Center, said.

