North Charleston names former Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Curtis Walker head coach

Former Catawba head coach Curtis Walker named head coach at North Charleston
Former Catawba head coach Curtis Walker named head coach at North Charleston(CCSD)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 5 months of searching, North Charleston finally has their new head football coach.

The school announced on Friday that Curtis Walker, a former defensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina and head coach at Catawba College, will be taking over the Cougars program.

“We have great expectations of Coach Walker, and we are of the opinion he will be successful in his endeavors at NCHS,” North Charleston principal Henry Darby said in a statement. “We are proud to have Coach Walker join the Cougar family.”

Walker coached linebackers and began coordinating all recruiting in 1997 at Catawba College. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2001 where the Chiefs ranked first in Division II in scoring defense and 15th in total defense. He assumed the role of head football coach in 2012. In 2015, he was named the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Coach of the Year after guiding Catawba College to its first SAC Championship since 2007 and a spot in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Walker also served ten years as the defensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina University. While at Coastal Carolina, he helped lead the Chanticleers to four Big South Championships and the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

The coach replaces Devon Smalls who resigned back in November after going 12-22 in 5 seasons at North Charleston.

