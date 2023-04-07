SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Paul Cattermole of UK pop group S Club 7 dies at 46

Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.
Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.

The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that “it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

They said Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” they said.

In a statement on social media, members of S Club 7 said they were “truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the band said.

Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was launched – like The Monkees – through a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of upbeat U.K. hits including “Don’t Stop Movin’,” bubblegum pop classic “Reach” and ballad “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.

In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50 years on the throne.

Cattermole left the band the same year. In February, all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
FILE - Yale's Iszac Henig, a trans man and competitive swimmer, looks up the scoreboard after...
Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents
Alfrigh Williams, 37, is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence,...
Report: Man might have used Snapchat to track assault victim
Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy.
Trident Medical Center to hold first spring safety and injury prevention fair