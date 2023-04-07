Petry Drives in Eight as Gamecocks Best No. 1 LSU

COLUMBIA – Ethan Petry belted two home runs and drove in eight as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated No. 1 LSU, 13-5, Thursday night (April 6) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks improved to 9-1 in the SEC with the win.

Petry belted a two-run home run in the first and added a grand slam in a five-run fifth. The eight RBI was the most by a Gamecock since Adam Mathews had eight against College of Charleston in 2011.

Braylen Wimmer had a solo home run in the third to give Carolina a 3-1 lead. Dylan Brewer added a home run in the five-run fifth.

Talmadge LeCroy, Wimmer and Petry had two hits apiece while Wimmer and Michael Braswell each had two RBI.

James Hicks earned the win in relief, going four innings and allowing two hits and two runs with a strikeout and a walk. Will Sanders made the start, striking out four and allowing two hits and an unearned run in three innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

The game had a 1:06 lightning delay in the top of the fourth.

Hicks improved to 6-0 on the season with the win.

Carolina now has 76 home runs on the year after the four tonight.

Carolina improved to 19-0 at home this season.

Petry now has 15 home runs and 50 RBI on the year.

This is the first win over the No. 1 team in the country since the Gamecocks took both ends of a doubleheader against Texas last March.

UP NEXT Carolina and LSU will play a doubleheader Friday afternoon (April 7) beginning at noon. Game two will start one hour after game one. Both games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.