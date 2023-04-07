Police confirm shooting on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police confirmed there was a shooting on Isle of Palms Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the Isle of Palms.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the police department.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Shooting just happened at Isle of Palms pic.twitter.com/FtZZm0qXyJ — Morsyn (@morsyn69) April 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.