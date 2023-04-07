SC Lottery
Report: Man charged after accidentally firing gun in N. Charleston hotel

Dwight Maurice Cooper of Johns Island is charged with discharging a firearm within the city...
Dwight Maurice Cooper of Johns Island is charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old man has been charged after police say his gun discharged and fired through the floor of a North Charleston hotel.

Dwight Maurice Cooper of Johns Island is charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits.

North Charleston Police responded to the Extended Stay America on Northwoods Boulevard on Friday.

Officers met with a woman who said she was in her hotel room and heard a loud pop then saw debris fall from the ceiling. She looked up at the ceiling at noticed a hole, according to an incident report.

The investigators went to the room upstairs and could smell gunpower coming from that room, the report states. They identified themselves as cops and asked the man to open the door.

He opened it slowly, and the officers say they detained and later arrested him.

While surveying the room, cops say they found a hole matching the hole in the ceiling of the woman’s room.

Police interviewed a witness who told them she was talking to the suspect when he began taking out a handgun from his waistband. The gun then “suddenly” discharged into the floor, according to the witness.

Cooper was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $2,000.

