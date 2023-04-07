Report: Man might have used Snapchat to track assault victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a Charleston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier this week.

Alfrigh Williams, 37, is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Officers were called to Etiwan Avenue around 6 p.m. on Monday to a report of a domestic violence incident, a report states.

A woman told police Williams forced his way into the residence and punched her several times while she was holding a baby, according to the report. The woman told police she didn’t know how he knew her location. The report states officers advised the victim her Snapchat location could have given away her location.

While Williams was at the residence, the report states he took a TV from a vehicle.

Williams was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

