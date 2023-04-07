SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Seminoles Down Clemson 5-1

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Righthander Jackson Baumeister totaled a career-high 14 strikeouts to lead Florida State to a 5-1 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who snapped their 10-game losing streak and took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-16 overall and 4-9 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 17-14 overall and 2-8 in ACC play.

Baumeister (2-2) earned the win by allowing just four hits, no runs and two walks in a career-high 7.0 innings pitched. Carson Montgomery pitched the final 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts in a career-high-tying 6.0 innings pitched.

Jaime Ferrer belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then the Seminoles added single runs in the third and fourth inning. James Tibbs III blasted a solo homer in the fifth inning to give Florida State a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly after three walks loaded the bases.

The series continues Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hold at Summerville High School has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirm 2 students found with guns at Summerville High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling west on I-526 ran off the road, then...
Troopers investigate 9-vehicle crash in North Charleston
Curtis Eddie Smith was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday, two days...
Accused Murdaugh conspirator Curtis Smith released from jail
Reynolds Laundromat, which has been in business for over 40 years, has recently been renovated....
Newly transformed North Charleston laundromat becoming community hub
A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 17 Chants Hold Off Eagles for 10-4 Win
Top seed Jessica Pegula survived a 3 set thriller to advance to the quarterfinals at The...
Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston quarterfinals, Bencic beats Shelby Rogers
The Stingrays earn a 2-1 win in Greenville on Thursday
Stingrays Hold Off Swamp Rabbits on Thursday Night
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
RiverDogs Pounce on Pelicans Miscues in Season-Opening Win