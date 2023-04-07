SC Lottery
Stingrays Hold Off Swamp Rabbits on Thursday Night

The Stingrays earn a 2-1 win in Greenville on Thursday
The Stingrays earn a 2-1 win in Greenville on Thursday
By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (41-21-4-1) held off the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (36-23-8-1) by a final score of 2-1 on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Stingrays opened the scoring early in the middle stanza as Austin Magera netted a power play goal 18 seconds into the frame. Bear Hughes set up behind the net and fed Magera where he sent a shot past the glove of David Hrenak for the 1-0 lead.

Max Humitz doubled the lead early in the third period in a similar situation while on the man advantage. Humitz set up between the circles and redirected a pass from Robbie Stucker over the right shoulder of Hrenak for the 2-0 advantage.

Greenville fought back with 36 seconds left in regulation as Dallas Gerads intercepted a clearing attempt from Tyler Wall and flung it into the open net with the extra attacker on the ice. Wall turned back 39 of 40 shots to earn his ninth consecutive victory between the pipes.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow, April 7th, as they host the Florida Everblades for the first of two games beginning at 7:05 p.m.

