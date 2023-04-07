‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A question that has spread all over the Lowcountry almost as fast as the insect themselves: what’s the deal with all these caterpillars?

The forest tent caterpillars are typically seen on trees, the sides of homes or even on cars. This is not the first spring season they have been around, but the large amount has certainly made natives notice.

“I’ve lived here, had this property for 15 years and this is the second year we’ve dealt with them and this is by far the worst,” JoAnn Goodhope of Walterboro said.

Goodhope says they are popping up by the thousands.

“They’ve inundated my porch, everywhere,” Goodhope said. “All of my buildings are covered. I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures of people’s cars are covered.”

Ash Connelly, a Charleston Tree Experts lead arborist, says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on tree species like oak, sweetgum and maple. She says they typically last four to five weeks and either die off, turn into moths or are eaten by birds. They are also not harmful to the environment.

Connelly says there is not a reason there are so many of the caterpillar this year, saying “they come in masses every couple years.”

Many people across the Lowcountry, like Goodhope, are wondering how to get rid of them.

“So, once they hatch there’s nothing you can do,” Connelly said. “You have to let them run their cycle... To try and reduce their volume, you can treat in late winter, like the last two weeks in February, you can treat with an insecticide application.”

Connelly says if you do this, make sure the company you use has a South Carolina pesticide license. She says improper application could cause further damage to your trees. She also says spraying now probably will not make the problem go away and you want to make sure your trees are getting inspected annually for any diseases.

On top of that, burning the caterpillars is not recommended because it could cause damage to trees as well.

As far as this season, Connelly expects these caterpillars to be around for at least another two weeks.

