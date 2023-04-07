SC Lottery
Trident Medical Center to hold first spring safety and injury prevention fair

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As people plan vacations, a North Charleston hospital wants to help the Lowcountry better prepare for emergencies before they occur.

Trident Medical Center will hold its first Spring Safety and Injury Prevention Fair on April 22. The free outdoor event will be interactive, with hands-on learning stations available for children and adults, led by law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders.

They include:

  • Air ambulance transportation
  • Balloon art and face painting
  • Bicycle helmet giveaway (while supplies last)
  • Car seat check
  • Crime prevention tips
  • DUI simulator
  • Fall prevention
  • Hands-only CPR
  • K9 demonstration
  • Roll over simulator
  • Stop the Bleed
  • Stroke education

It’ll be held at Trident’s Medical Arts Building, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food trucks will have items available to purchase.

