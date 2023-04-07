Trident Medical Center to hold first spring safety and injury prevention fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As people plan vacations, a North Charleston hospital wants to help the Lowcountry better prepare for emergencies before they occur.

Trident Medical Center will hold its first Spring Safety and Injury Prevention Fair on April 22. The free outdoor event will be interactive, with hands-on learning stations available for children and adults, led by law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders.

They include:

Air ambulance transportation

Balloon art and face painting

Bicycle helmet giveaway (while supplies last)

Car seat check

Crime prevention tips

DUI simulator

Fall prevention

Hands-only CPR

K9 demonstration

Roll over simulator

Stop the Bleed

Stroke education

It’ll be held at Trident’s Medical Arts Building, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food trucks will have items available to purchase.

