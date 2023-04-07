SC Lottery
Upstate woman struck by lightning while working at drive-through in Gaffney

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department said crews responded to a Mcdonald’s in Gaffney on Friday after a woman was reportedly struck by lightning while working at the drive-through.

Officials said they responded to the Mcdonald’s along West Floyd Baker Boulevard on Friday morning after someone reported the incident. When crews arrived at the scene, they spoke to a woman who told them that she had been shocked by nearby lightning while working at the drive-through of the restaurant.

According to officials, the woman was thankfully okay following the incident and eventually declined medical treatment. Officials added that they are unsure exactly where the lightning hit nearby, but workers told them they think it struck the building.

