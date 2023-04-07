Woman dies in Colleton Co. rollover crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-95 after her truck hit a guardrail and rolled multiple times, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 56 in the southbound lanes of I-95.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a Chevrolet pickup struck a guardrail and overturned multiple times ejecting the woman from the truck, and throwing her around 40 feet.

Firefighters said they located the woman unconscious with critical injuries and requested a medical helicopter.

The helicopter arrived and landed on the highway, but the woman went into cardiac arrest and could not be flown, officials said.

The woman was instead transported by ambulance to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

