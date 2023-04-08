5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Isle of Palms says five of the six people who were shot on the beach Friday afternoon are recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

City spokesperson Chaundra Mikell-Yudchenko also confirmed that the only victim still in the hospital remains in “stable condition.”

The Isle of Palms Police Department says two people have been arrested following the shooting.

Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A juvenile, whose name was not released, was also arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police cannot confirm whether the two arrested were involved in the shooting.

The Isle of Palms City Council held a news conference and an emergency meeting Saturday morning to address Friday’s shooting.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett praised the efforts of first responders.

“Those officers [sprinted] towards the fire, the gunfire to try and stop it when they realized that those individuals were getting off the beach,” Cornett says. “They turned and started rendering aid. They were on top of people helping to put pressure on wounds and things like that. They were able to get three into the back of one of our Polaris vehicles and off the beach.”

Sgt. Matt Storen confirmed the shooting happened behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd. around 5:20 p.m.

Cornett says several people are in custody, but they cannot yet confirm whether the shooter is in custody. Several weapons have been collected, but it is not clear if any were actually involved in the shooting.

EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Cornett says a total of six people were injured. Storen says some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Cornett says there was a gathering involving high school seniors from the Lowcountry for “senior skip day,” and most of the victims are in their teens. At least one victim is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

The following agencies assisted the Isle of Palms Police Department in the response:

The Charleston Police Department, Summerville Police, Mount Pleasant Police, Sullivan’s Island Police, North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, SLED, the FBI, ATF, the Isle of Palms Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Port City, Charleston County Emergency Management Division, the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Police say there was no threat to the public after the incident.

“The city will continue to meet to discuss strategies to mitigate risks on the beach moving forward,” Mikell-Yudchenko says.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says a tipline has been established for anyone with information on Friday’s shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-529-3750.

The investigation is ongoing.

