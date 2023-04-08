Bucs Take Series with 7-4 Win over Winthrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Southern baseball team took home a much-needed victory on Friday, as they defeated the Winthrop Eagles in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Winthrop (15-18, 4-8 in conference) jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and one run in the third to take an early 4-0 lead.

Charleston Southern (14-17, 6-6 in conference) got on the board in the bottom of the third inning, loading the bases with two walks and a base hit. Then, Ashton Wilson was hit by a pitch to make it 4-1.

The Bucs scored at least one time in innings five through eight, starting in the fifth inning, when Jaylin Rae walked, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.

Then, they tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Ike George brought in Wilson and Ernesto Polanco with an RBI triple. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kieran Davis reached on an error and scored on a single by Nico Regino.

The Bucs got more insurance in the bottom of the eight inning due in large part to miscues by the Eagles. Tyrell Brewer reached on a throwing error and scored on another throwing error. After George was intentionally walked, Casey Asman brought him in with an RBI ground out.

The bullpen was the story for the Bucs once again, as Daniel Padysak, Ryan Daugherty and Dylan Matsuoka combined to throw 7.0 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts in the win. Matsuoka was credited with the win.

On Deck

The Bucs head across town this Tuesday, as they take on The College of Charleston at 6 p.m.

