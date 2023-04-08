Cardiac Cougars Sweep Doubleheader Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball took both games of a twinbill Friday to take a CAA series from Hofstra. Game one saw the Cougars post a 7-2 win overcoming an early 2-0 hole then followed it with a walkoff bases-loaded hit-by-pitch for an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.

Cole Mathis had four extra base hits over the doubleheader smacking two doubles, a triple and a home run while Jared Kirven went yard and Trotter Harlan had a solo home run then the game-winning RBI on the hit by pitch.

C0harleston got strong starts on the mound from both Ty Good and Trey Pooser with Good picking up his third win of the season tossing a season-best 6.2 innings allowing just two runs on three hits and striking out three. Pooser tossed 5.2 innings allowing just one earned run and striking out a season-best 7 Pride batters in a no-decision.

Leading Off

Game One: Charleston 7, Hofstra 2

Game Two: Charleston 8, Hofstra 7

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (18-12, 9-5 CAA)

Notes

Charleston claimed their fourth CAA series and moved to 3-0 in home conference series in the doubleheader triumph.

Jared Kirven hit his team-leading fourth long ball of the season in game two finishing the day 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

Cole Mathis finished with four hits across the twinbill - all four coming as extra base knocks including his first career triple, third home run of 2023 and team-leading 12th double.

Ty Good picked up his third win of the season tossing 6.2 quality innings.

Trey Pooser tied a season-high with seven strikeouts in the nightcap tossing 5.2 innings allowing just one earned run.

Jake Brink moved to 2-0 in his debut campaign tossing the final 1.2 innings of the finale striking out one. Aidan Hunter picked up his second save as a Cougar throwing the final 2.1 in Game 1.

Charleston collected their ninth one-run win of the season - exactly half of their wins have come via a single run.

Trotter Harlan finished the day with three hits across the two wins scoring twice and driving in two.

Ben Hamacher’s game-tying, seeing-eye single in the eighth tied the game for Charleston giving the freshman infielder a career-best two RBI on the day.

Up Next

Charleston and Hofstra will conclude the series Sunday at noon from Patriots Point with the Cougars looking for back-to-back home sweeps conference play.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.