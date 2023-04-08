The Citadel splits doubleheader with Ball State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 victory in the second game of the doubleheader Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Citadel fell, 9-8, in eight innings in the first game.

Game Information

Score: Ball State 9-0, The Citadel 8-4

Records: Ball State (23-8), The Citadel (15-16)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Ball State leads 2-1

Game 1

How it Happened

The Cardinals struck first in the second inning on a solo home run from Blake Bevis.

The Bulldogs answered back in the home-half of the frame as Crosby Jones double to right. With two outs, Travis Elliott delivered a RBI single to center and Wells Sykes followed with a chopper over the bag at third for a RBI double.

BSU regained the lead in the third after RBI doubles from Logan Flood, Casey Turturici and Bevis.

The Citadel got the offense going again to start the third inning as Sawyer Reeves and Travis Lott singled to start the frame. After a sacrifice bunt from Noah Mitchell, Thomas Rollauer came through with a two-run single through the left side.

The offense continued in the fourth inning after an error with one out started a rally. Anthony Badala put two runners in scoring position with a double to left before Sawyer Reeves drove in a run with a base hit through the left side. Travis Lott followed with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Citadel added its seventh run of the game in fifth when a leadoff walk to Jones came in to score on an Elliott sacrifice fly to right.

BSU came back to tie the game in the sixth on a solo homer from Bevis, RBI double from Adam Tellier and RBI single from Decker Scheffler.

The Cardinals took advantage of a throwing error to push across two unearned runs in the eighth.