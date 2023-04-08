Deputies investigating stabbing in Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation that left one person in the hospital with stab wounds.

Deputies responded to Ravenel Mobile Home Park regarding an altercation around 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the altercation, deputies say one person was stabbed.

They were transported to MUSC for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

