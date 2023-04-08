SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating stabbing in Ravenel

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation that left...
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation that left one person in the hospital with stab wounds.(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation that left one person in the hospital with stab wounds.

Deputies responded to Ravenel Mobile Home Park regarding an altercation around 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the altercation, deputies say one person was stabbed.

They were transported to MUSC for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
6 injured, police detain several people in Isle of Palms shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
IOP Connector reopens after multi-vehicle crash
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat

Latest News

One person is dead after a early-morning single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County.
Early-morning crash leaves one dead in Dorchester Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in...
One dead in Berkeley Co. collision
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fatal Dorchester collision leaves one dead
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One dead in Berkeley Co. collision