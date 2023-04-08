SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dozens of dead sea turtles found along Mississippi Gulf Coast

While stranding experts say it’s normal to find carcasses this time of year, the number is reportedly higher than usual.
By Lauren Martinez and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Dozens of dead sea turtles have washed ashore on parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.

While stranding experts say it’s normal to find carcasses this time of year, the number is reportedly higher than usual.

Since April 1, 34 have been reported along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, WLOX reports.

“Once we receive a report about a stranded sea turtle, we mobilize our team here and we go out,” Institute for Marine Mammal Studies stranding coordinator Theresa Madrigal said. “What we do is collect photographs and basic data on the animal. We are looking at the scene basically like a crime scene.”

Madrigal says the number is above average for a single week. Each stranding season, the institute finds approximately 60 carcasses between February and the end of summer.

“There’s a lot of potentials that could be causing that, in particular, the winds,” Madrigal said. “The winds have been pretty high the last few days in the direction to push carcasses on shore.”

IMMS identified the majority of the turtles as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

“They are the most endangered species in the world,” Madrigal said. “They are native only to the Gulf of Mexico. They have a very small nesting range. Across all species of sea turtles, the estimation is only 1 in 1,000 hatchlings will make it to be an adult to reproduce”

Throughout the next few weeks, IMMS will work with state and federal partners to conduct what are called necropsies.

“Those are basically animal autopsies where we will look internally at the animals, all their organs and everything as well as collecting samples to be sent off for histopathology testing,” Madrigal said.

IMMS does not have a time estimate as to when they will know the cause of the deaths. Testing will continue for a few more weeks and possibly expand to months depending on the findings.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
IOP Connector reopens after multi-vehicle crash
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

Charleston Police officers are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Publix...
Police investigating West Ashley homicide
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
An American journalist has been charged with espionage in Russia.
American journalist Evan Gershkovich charged with espionage