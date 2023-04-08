Early-morning crash leaves one dead in Dorchester Co.
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a early-morning single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County.
It happened at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 17 Alternate near Hawk Lane, about four miles south of Ridgeville.
Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on U.S. 17 Alternate when they went off the road to the right and hit a tree.
The driver died on the scene.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the deceased.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
