Early-morning crash leaves one dead in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a early-morning single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County.

It happened at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 17 Alternate near Hawk Lane, about four miles south of Ridgeville.

Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on U.S. 17 Alternate when they went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver died on the scene.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

