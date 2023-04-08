FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood watch, advisory issued for 2 Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says flood chances are higher for the coastal areas of two Lowcountry counties this weekend.

Charleston and coastal Colleton counties will be under a coastal flood advisory from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Then, starting Sunday evening, a coastal flood watch will be in effect through late Sunday night.

“For the coastal flood watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible along shorelines and tidal waterways,” the National Weather Service says.

In Charleston, high tide will happen at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide,” the weather agency says.

There is also a high rip current risk in effect from Sunday morning through the evening.

