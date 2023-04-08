Gamecocks Fall to LSU on Friday Afternoon

COLUMBIA – LSU tied the game in the eighth on a Gavin Dugas grand slam and took the lead in the ninth after a Cade Beloso single as the Tigers defeated the University of South Carolina baseball team, 8-7, Friday afternoon (April 7) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks opened the scoring with a four spot in the second. After three walks, Gavin Casas was hit by a pitch scoring Talmadge LeCroy. Ethan Petry was plunked in the very next at-bat scoring Carson Hornung. Cole Messina then doubled down the right field line scoring Casas and Evan Stone.

LSU answered with three in the fourth frame, but Carolina took a 7-3 lead in the fifth an RBI single from Talmadge LeCroy, a bases-loaded walk by Carson Hornung and a double play ground out with the bases loaded. LSU scored the final five runs to tie the series at a game apiece.

LeCroy had three of Carolina’s seven hits on the day while Messina added a pair of safeties.

Jack Mahoney threw four innings for South Carolina allowing three earned runs, striking out seven. Chris Veach threw three scoreless frames striking out five. Eli Jones suffered the loss allowing one run in one inning of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina fell for the first time at Founders Park this season.

Carolina’s pitching struck out 14 batters in the game.

Chris Veach now has 22 strikeouts in 15 innings of work.

Carson Hornung extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to continued rain in the Midlands.

The two teams will try to play Saturday afternoon (April 8) at noon at Founders Park.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.