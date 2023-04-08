Masters patrons young and old discuss first-time experiences in Augusta

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masters tickets are considered some of the hardest tickets to secure in sports. A chance to experience the rich history and tradition at the Masters is one some people apply for through the lottery system. Others are luckier to inherit lifetime ticket holder passes from family or friends.

For almost 80-year-old Edwin McCampbell from Surfside Beach, South Carolina, he says he’s waited his whole life to come to Augusta National Golf Club.

“It’s great, exciting, seeing all of this activity,” McCampbell said. “It’s wonderful.”

He says his first trip to the Masters is everything he expected.

“And more. It’s a lot more. It’s just overwhelming and it’s really cool.”

McCampbell came to the Masters with his friend Daniel Bundrich. The 2023 Masters isn’t Bundrich’s first time, but he says it’s equally as special seeing a friend take it all in.

“I’ve been able to bring a lot of friends for the first time and it’s just awesome to see,” Bundrich said. “They don’t realize the humanity, how many people are here. It’s a lot hillier than people think. But, when they see Amen Corner and the Azaleas it’s just as beautiful as they see on tv.”

For elementary schooler, Jackson, from Atlanta, Georgia, he is getting the chance to experience the Masters at a much younger age. But, he was wise beyond his years when asked what he liked about his first visit to the famous golf course.

“It’s really beautiful,” Jackson said. “I’ve never seen this beautiful of a place before.”

Jackson and his friend Landon were hanging out in the practice area on Friday and got to watch some of their favorites warm-up. They say they were specifically cheering for Tiger Woods and last year’s champion, Scottie Scheffler.

They also snagged autographs from a few golfers, one specifically, 8-time major champion Tom Watson, who they say took the time to chat with them.

Multiple young Masters patrons had the chance to secure autographs from 9-time major champion Tom Watson ahead of Round 2. (Live 5)

“He was a really nice guy I could tell,” Jackson said.

No matter the age, patrons leaving the Masters this week with memories they will cherish forever.

