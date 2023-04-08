SC Lottery
One dead in Berkeley Co. collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Berkeley County.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Berkeley County.

The collision happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday night on Halfway Creek Road near Herman Lane.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 BMW was traveling west on Halfway Creek Road when they ran off the road to the right, corrected, and then ran off the road to the left, hitting several trees.

The driver died at the scene.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

