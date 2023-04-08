SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pelicans Pummel RiverDogs 13-1 on Friday Night

Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Myrtle Beach, SC- Many aspects of the game went the RiverDogs way on opening night Thursday. The complete opposite occurred on Friday night in a 13-1 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark. The 12-run margin was the largest in a RiverDogs loss since July of 2021.

Myrtle Beach (1-1) didn’t take long to jump into the lead. After Brody McCullough held the RiverDogs (1-1) scoreless in the top of the first, Parker Chavers worked a leadoff walk in the bottom half. Christian Franklin followed with a base hit and Jonny Cuevas hit three-hitter Pedro Ramirez with a pitch to load the bases. Cuevas recorded his first out when Moises Ballesteros lined out softly to third, but Andy Garriola followed with a booming double to right-center that scored a pair. Later in the frame, a throwing error by catcher Julio Meza on a dropped third strike allowed a third run to score.

An infield single from Jefferson Encarnacion in the third inning extended the advantage to 4-0. Cuevas closed his night after that inning, having allowed four runs, three of them earned, on four hits and two walks.

The game was blown wide open in the fourth inning when Kikito Severino could not record an out in his RiverDogs debut. The southpaw faced nine batters and allowed two home runs, including a grand slam from Garriola. Severino was charged with eight runs, five of them earned, on four hits before being relieved by Nate Dahle. The Pelicans added one final run in the eighth inning off of Jake Christianson.

Offensively, the RiverDogs struck out nine times and had mustered just two hits, both on the infield, through the first eight innings. That changed when Cooper Kinney opened the ninth inning by hitting his first career home run over the right field wall to keep the RiverDogs from being blanked.

Dahle and Duncan Davitt each turned in 2.0 scoreless frames on the mound for Charleston. Myrtle Beach reliever Kevin Valdez went 3.0 scoreless inning to earn the win. Garriola closed the night with six runs batted in and leadoff hitter Parker Chavers reached base four times, hit a three-run home run and tallied four RBI.

The rubber match of the series is scheduled for Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m. RHP Yoniel Curet will take the hill for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach RHP Cade Horton, one of the Cubs top pitching prospects.

The RiverDogs home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
6 injured, police detain several people in Isle of Palms shooting
A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Brandon Buckley, 38, of San Diego, was charged with possession, and threatened or attempted use...
Judge sets 7-figure bond for California man after Charleston airport threat
Alex Young, 2, was staying with his babysitter, Stefanie Ann Johnson on May 23, 2020. Two days...
‘He could’ve been saved’: Lowcountry family feels impact of court system backlog
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

VIDEO: Ons Jabeau advances to Charleston Open Semifinals
VIDEO: Ons Jabeau advances to Charleston Open Semifinals
VIDEO: Daria Kasatkina beats Madison Keys in Charleston Open Quarters
VIDEO: Daria Kasatkina beats Madison Keys in Charleston Open Quarters
The Stingrays earned their 5th win in a row beating Florida on Friday
Stingrays Claim Fifth Straight Win Beating Florida
Jessica Pegula was among the top 4 seeds who all advanced to the semifinals at the Credit One...
Top seeds hold form heading to Charleston semifinals