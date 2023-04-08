Pelicans Pummel RiverDogs 13-1 on Friday Night

Myrtle Beach, SC- Many aspects of the game went the RiverDogs way on opening night Thursday. The complete opposite occurred on Friday night in a 13-1 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark. The 12-run margin was the largest in a RiverDogs loss since July of 2021.

Myrtle Beach (1-1) didn’t take long to jump into the lead. After Brody McCullough held the RiverDogs (1-1) scoreless in the top of the first, Parker Chavers worked a leadoff walk in the bottom half. Christian Franklin followed with a base hit and Jonny Cuevas hit three-hitter Pedro Ramirez with a pitch to load the bases. Cuevas recorded his first out when Moises Ballesteros lined out softly to third, but Andy Garriola followed with a booming double to right-center that scored a pair. Later in the frame, a throwing error by catcher Julio Meza on a dropped third strike allowed a third run to score.

An infield single from Jefferson Encarnacion in the third inning extended the advantage to 4-0. Cuevas closed his night after that inning, having allowed four runs, three of them earned, on four hits and two walks.

The game was blown wide open in the fourth inning when Kikito Severino could not record an out in his RiverDogs debut. The southpaw faced nine batters and allowed two home runs, including a grand slam from Garriola. Severino was charged with eight runs, five of them earned, on four hits before being relieved by Nate Dahle. The Pelicans added one final run in the eighth inning off of Jake Christianson.

Offensively, the RiverDogs struck out nine times and had mustered just two hits, both on the infield, through the first eight innings. That changed when Cooper Kinney opened the ninth inning by hitting his first career home run over the right field wall to keep the RiverDogs from being blanked.

Dahle and Duncan Davitt each turned in 2.0 scoreless frames on the mound for Charleston. Myrtle Beach reliever Kevin Valdez went 3.0 scoreless inning to earn the win. Garriola closed the night with six runs batted in and leadoff hitter Parker Chavers reached base four times, hit a three-run home run and tallied four RBI.

The rubber match of the series is scheduled for Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m. RHP Yoniel Curet will take the hill for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach RHP Cade Horton, one of the Cubs top pitching prospects.

The RiverDogs home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.