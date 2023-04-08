Police investigating West Ashley homicide

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police officers are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Publix parking lot in West Ashley.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

After searching the scene, police say they found a man laying on the pavement of the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other victims were found.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

