SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating West Ashley homicide

Charleston Police officers are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Publix...
Charleston Police officers are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Publix parking lot in West Ashley.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police officers are investigating a homicide after a body was found at the Publix parking lot in West Ashley.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

After searching the scene, police say they found a man laying on the pavement of the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other victims were found.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
IOP Connector reopens after multi-vehicle crash
One arborist says the forest tent caterpillar comes into our area every spring to feast on...
‘This is by far the worst’: Parts of Lowcountry overwhelmed by caterpillars
A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department...
Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed
Thomas Wayne Riley’s bond was set at $80,000 at a Thursday hearing at the Calhoun County...
Bond set for Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming

Latest News

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation that left...
Deputies investigating stabbing in Ravenel
One person is dead after a early-morning single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County.
Early-morning crash leaves one dead in Dorchester Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in...
One dead in Berkeley Co. collision