WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Emony Green was last seen at the BP/McDonald’s in Walterboro off of I-95.

Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater and slippers.

Anyone with information that will help locate Emony is urged to call 843-549-2211.

