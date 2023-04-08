Services held for Summerville native killed in Syria

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Loved ones paid respects and celebrated the life of the man identified by his family as the U.S. contractor killed by a drone attack in Syria.

Following a two-hour visitation, a memorial service was held for Scott Dubis on Saturday at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home in North Charleston, with hundreds in attendance.

His family made sure to have the service live-streamed so that Dubis’ many friends he made during his career that brought him around the world could take part.

Dubis, 52, died as a result of a drone attack at a coalition base in Syria, according to his family. The Summerville native attended Summerville High School and then pursued a career as a contractor for the U.S. military.

During the memorial service, Pastor Craig Crosby from Refuge Church read words of admiration from Dubis’ closest friends and family.

“He was passionate, he was energetic, he was always positive,” Crosby said. “He was optimistic, he was joyful, he was caring, he was loving, he was selfless, giving, generous, prankster, hilarious, silly, fun, genuine, loyal, and then you have this aspect of he’s such an adventurous person he was a dreamer, he was a thrill seeker.”

Loved ones said Dubis had a zest for life that would rub off on everyone around him. Not only did he love his family and friends, but he also loved his country and took immense pride in his job.

“Once you read his experience with the United States military and his service protecting troops, you will see why the word hero defines him,” Crosby said. “He is the type of story the entire country should read about. He clearly was a proud American citizen and ultimately, he did give his life up protecting troops.”

The last song played at the service was God Bless the USA.

