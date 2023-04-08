Sheriff warns residents about Orangeburg ‘jury duty scam’

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is warning residents about a jury duty scam occurring in Orangeburg.

“Please do not give anyone any financial information, cash, or purchase any cash cards to pay these thieves,” the sheriff said. “This not how things are done.”

Sheriff Ravenell says several calls by an individual claiming to be an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy have been made to Orangeburg County residents this weekend in regard to money owed due to missed jury duty.

One victim reported he received a call being told to give the person $2,900 or he would be arrested.

When the victim stated he didn’t have that amount, the scammer claimed to speak with a captain who said the victim could pay half.

Deputies say the name given by the scammer was “Officer Madison” and the phone number showed up as 803-570-5314.

“You will get a letter from the court you missed if indeed you did miss jury duty somewhere,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “Please do not give up your hard-earned money to these people who won’t raise a finger to work”.

If anyone receives a call or knows of someone who has you or them are urged to call the OCSO dispatch at 803-534-3550 to verify any person or claim.

