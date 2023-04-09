1 dead, 1 hurt in single-vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash just south of the Walterboro area.

It happened at 3 p.m. on I-95 at the 42-mile marker.

A 2015 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on the interstate. The truck then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, and the passenger died, Bolt said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.