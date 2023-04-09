Deputies investigating early-morning Ladson shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in Ladson Sunday.

Deputies were called to Highway 78 near Ladson Road regarding a shooting around 1:54 a.m., according to Lt. Charles Barton.

Deputies found a man who said an unknown person shot him while he was in his vehicle.

The victim was hit in the shoulder area and taken to the hospital for treatment, Barton said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

