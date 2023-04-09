Deputies investigating fatal Easter shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed after a Sunday shooting at an Orangeburg business.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded just before noon to a St. Matthews Road business where a shooting had taken place.

Deputies arrived and found one person who had been fatally shot. So far, no arrests have been announced in the case.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the autopsy may provide more answers into the shooting.

“This investigation is still early yet, and we’re in the beginning stages to sort out what happened,” the sheriff said. “We’re still in the process of talking with anyone who may have information.”

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

