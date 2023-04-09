Georgetown animal shelter to waive adoption fees

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - To try and combat overcrowding that has plagued shelters across the state, an animal shelter in Georgetown is planning to waive adoption fees.

Saint Frances Animal Center says adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs will be free from April 16 through April 22.

During this time, the shelter expects to be busy, so they are asking people to submit adoption applications on their website. The shelter says having people apply before coming in will speed along the process and secure a meet and greet spot.

The shelter announced on Friday they are not taking in dogs over 20 pounds and nursing kittens because of overcrowding.

Walk-ins are welcomed during the waived adoption fees period, but the center says to expect a wait.

