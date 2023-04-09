Late Charleston Rally Fall Short Sunday against Hofstra

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball cut a five-run deficit down to one with a chance to tie and potentially win in the ninth, but came up just short 5-4 Sunday in the series finale with Hofstra. JT Marr and Cam Dean paced the Cougar offense with three hits each - two doubles from Marr - but an early 5-0 margin for the visiting Pride was just enough to salvage a win in the series.

Leading Off

Final Score: Hofstra 5, Charleston 4

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (18-13, 9-6 CAA)

How It Happened

Hofstra scored first in the early pitchers’ duel on a fourth-inning single from Zack Bailey.

Hofstra would add four more in the fifth for their largest lead of the day capped by a bases-clearing double from Bailey.

Charleston started chipping away immediately answering with a three-spot of their own in the fifth with an RBI single from Ben Hamacher , a Cam Dean delayed steal of home and JT Marr sacrifice fly.

After a two-out JT Marr double in the seventh - his second of the day - Luke Wood placed a ball into center field and cut the margin to 5-4 in favor of the Pride.

The Cougars would get the tying run to third and go-ahead run to second, but a sharply-hit ball to center was caught to cut the Charleston rally just short.

Notes

Charleston played their 13th one-run game of the season and second in as many Sundays. The loss moved Charleston to 9-4 in such games with today’s being the first at home.

JT Marr set a new career-high with his two doubles Sunday as he finished with a 3-for-4 afternoon with an RBI and run scored.

Cam Dean finished his six-hit weekend with a 3-for-4 day and scoring on a delayed steal.

Every starter in the Charleston lineup collected a hit - the first time all nine have hit safely in a single game this season.

Up Next

Charleston closes their homestand Tuesday evening with Charleston Southern - the first of four contests against crosstown foes CSU and The Citadel this season. First pitch from Patriots Point is slated for 6 p.m.

