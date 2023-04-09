Lawmakers, officials react to Isle of Palms beach shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a beachfront shooting on Isle of Palms Friday that sent droves of people running for cover, Lowcountry lawmakers and leaders are reacting and sharing what their plan is moving forward.

“We’re going to have some serious conversations about access and gatherings on the beach,” IOP City Administrator Desirée Fragoso said at an emergency city council meeting Saturday. “We could’ve had a much different situation. There will be hard decisions and hard conversations to have.”

Police said the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 Friday afternoon. Authorities were working to get two fights on the beach under control when shots rang out. Six people were injured in that shooting, officials say. An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested on firearm violation charges, but police say it is unclear whether either were involved in the actual shooting.

A consensus from city officials is that the Friday incident does not represent the Isle of Palms residents and tourists know and love. Councilmember John Bogosian said the shooting looked more like a scene out of Miami Beach.

“It was certainly an IOP that was unrecognizable to me and reminded [me of] something more like the videos I saw coming out of Miami beach and the chaos there,” Bogosian said, referring to the deadly spring break shooting on Miami Beach just weeks ago.

In parallel to spring break, IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett says there was a gathering involving high school seniors from around the Lowcountry for “senior skip day,” and most of the victims are in their teens. At least one victim is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

It is not yet clear what school district(s) the students were from or what caused a total of two fights that led up to the shooting, but officials say the districts should have alerted authorities of this possibility.

“The school districts knew this was happening,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “If you know people are going to gather in celebration of something, please let us know in advance.”

“Call me a helicopter dad if you want to, but I am all over my children,” Cornett said. “I know what they’re doing. I know where they’re going, but it is devastating to me that we have a community anywhere where children are injured,= and where children are involved in violence.”

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace also attended the emergency council meeting and told members of the media that she spoke with legislators in Congress Saturday morning and she is working on a handful of bills to help curb gun violence. She says, however, there is a more complex issue she would also like to focus on.

“We have to give our kids purpose,” Mace said. “No matter the color of their skin, or their zip code or whether they come from a broken home or not. We want to give them a promising future to know that they’re going to have the skill sets to get a good job and pay their bills. They don’t have to go into a gang, and they don’t have to commit crimes, and they don’t have to shoot at our police. That is not our future, and that future is grim. Our schools need to be part of this conversation.”

Charleston County School District spokesman Andrew Pruitt responded to a request for comment saying, “We have a close working relationship with our law enforcement partners and frequently discuss issues of mutual concern. In this case, CCSD district officials had no information about a senior skip day event or the potential for issues. If the district is notified that our students were involved in this incident, we stand ready to support law enforcement in whatever way possible.”

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner responded by saying, “BCSD had a full instructional day Friday per our instructional calendar. I have also confirmed that our supervisor over secondary schools had no knowledge of any “senior skip day” at Isle of Palms.”

Dorchester School District 2 has yet to respond to a request for comment. Three DD2 students were arrested earlier this week after law enforcement found loaded firearms on their persons at two different district schools.

“I think we need to have a conversation about the way in which people can visit the beach,” Mace said. “It looked like there were over 1,000 people on the beach yesterday. It became a very unsafe situation, and you can only have so much law enforcement on the beach when these things are happening. But everyone should have access to the public beaches, and when they go, they should be safe.”

