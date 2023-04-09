Man allegedly shot while walking trail in Archdale, won’t cooperate with investigation

ARCHDALE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was allegedly shot while walking a trail in Archdale Saturday.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Dorchester County Dispatch received a 911 call from a mother who said her 18-year-old son had been shot by an unknown subject while he was walking in the Shagbark Trail area of Archdale, according to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene along with Dorchester County EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department to find the alleged victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Carson says the alleged victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

